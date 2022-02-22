Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'our way or the highway' attitude

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of following an American attitude of ‘our way or the highway’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who established their new family home in Montecito after leaving the royal family, have 'inherited' an American attitude, claimed a royal commentator.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield's comments come after Harry had challenged Home Office's decision to prevent him from paying for security in the UK as the Duke wants to visit his homeland with family.

Speaking to Mark Dolan on GB News, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has suggested that the Sussexes’ decisions have been influenced by their new surroundings.



“I really feel like Meghan and Harry have inherited this American attitude, [it’s] ‘our way or the highway’,” she said.

“Prince Harry, the people that are mentoring him and working with him throughout some of these issues, they are Americans and they don’t understand the proper way to communicate, and they don’t understand that element of respect.

“It seems like he has inherited the American attitude of, ‘it’s our way or the highway’, and I do feel like he probably did not mean it to come off that way.”

Kinsey, who is an American, acknowledged Harry’s time serving in the armed forces and suggested that this suggests the prince does have a “deep love” for his home country.

But Kinsey remained unconvinced, arguing: “That specific instance doesn’t work in this scenario, because that is exactly the kind of event where Harry would have the security he wants. So the arguments that he’s putting up don’t exactly make sense as to what he’s saying.”