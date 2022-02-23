Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer

FileFootage

Brad Pitt's relationship with former wives, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, is being analysed by pop culture astrologer in a new column.



Writing for the New York Post, Kyle Thomas notes that Pitt made excellent choices both the times he decided to marry, adding that Aniston and Jolie were his soulmates.

"Jennifer Aniston was born on February 11, 1969. This makes her an eccentric Aquarius Sun with a feisty Sagittarius Moon. Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975. This makes her a spicy Gemini Sun with an immensely passionate Aries Moon. As we can see right away, both of Pitt’s exes here have Air-sign Suns with Fire-sign Moons. As I look at his compatibility charts with both of them, we can see that he was deeply aligned with each. His rapport with Aniston, 53, feels based on a lot of similarities, camaraderie, friendship and passion," says the astrologer, while comparing the birth signs of the three stars.



He however adds that Pitt's chemistry with Jolie seemed more passionate and cosmic, as opposed to Aniston's 'friendly and passionate' bond.

"The relationship definitely transformed them and opened their eyes about who they are, what they want and what life has to offer. His connection with Jolie has much more passion and intensity and feels much more karmic in nature—as if they were together in a past life and united in this one to forge something and when the lessons had been learned, they’d part ways once and for all," he adds.

The astrologer then raises the question if Pitt was meant to be with either of the ladies.

"Was Pitt soulmates with each? Yes, I do believe we have many in lifetime—but that doesn’t mean they always stay with us forever. Soulmates and twin flames are here to teach us lessons about life. With Pitt being a Sagittarius, though, with a chart that speaks of an incredibly restless nature, it is as if he chases new experiences and conquests because that’s how he’s wired," confesses astrologer.

"He lives for growth and can sometimes be scared to settle down forever. I think Pitt is an eternal explorer of life and the spark he had with both of them was meaningful to them all, even if that didn’t last," concludes the astrologer.