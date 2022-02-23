 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

BTS drop plans for 2022 international Las Vegas Residency

BTS has finally announced plans to do add a Las Vegas Residency in between their upcoming world tour and ARMYs are in a frenzy over it all.

This performance is supposed to go in tandem with the boys’ upcoming world tour and includes multiple performances, stretched across a number of dates, starting with April 8, 9, 15, and even 16, all of which will be held at the Allegiant Stadium.

The four night event will also include a number of other Hollywood A-listers and the concert will allow fans the option of attending watch parties at the MGM Grand Garden Arena or online streams.

The other Hollywood stars include Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood and Anderson .Paak.

