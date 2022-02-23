Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert

FileFootage

Kate Middleton seems highly nervous and anxious during her solo trip to Denmark, claims body language expert.



Speaking to OK! Judi James points out the Duchess of Cambridge's gestures during her the day out, that make her seem uneasy of the trip.

"There are only a couple of gestures that hint at any potential feelings of nerves or any suggestion of anxiety about the current crisis in the royal Firm back home.

"In one pose, Kate has both hands on the handle of her bag and is holding it in front of her torso in a barrier gesture that makes her look less assured than she does when she is walking with the bag hanging at her side," says James.

"And when she sits at the table for her meeting at the university, she is the one in the group sitting with her hands on her lap rather than on the table like the others, giving them the edge in terms of signals of spatial dominance and status." James explains.

She adds: "It makes her look a little unsure, but then the world of the boardroom is not her natural habitat and hopefully she spread out a little as the meeting went on."

However, James asserts the despite her nervousness, the 40-year-old exudes "keenness and a purpose" with her language.



Kate's visit in Copenhagen comes with the goal of leaning about "Denmark's approach to early childhood development."



Kate is "stamping her royal profile with a look of calm confidence and charm here as she undertakes her first solo trip abroad since the pandemic kicked in" concludes James.

