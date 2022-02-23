Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Looks like Marvel star Simu Liu has got a new fan and he is none other than Tom Holland.

While attending the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony, Liu, 32, touched upon Holland's reaction to his performance in the blockbuster, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

As reported by The Direct, while onstage at the ceremony, Liu played a voicemail Holland left after the premiere of his Marvel flick.

"Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is awesome," said Holland, 25, in the voicemail.

The message was played from Liu's phone into the microphone after an effort to call the Spider-Man star failed.

While wrapping up his speech, Liu joked that the lesson he learned from listening to the message was to "work really hard and follow your dreams" and "maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo."

Meanwhile, on the work front both actors appear to have packed schedules ahead of them, with Liu recently joining Greta Gerwig's next Barbie film and Holland set to star in his yet-to-be-titled Fred Astaire biography.