 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Simu Liu shares Tom Hollands reaction after watching Shang-Chi
Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Looks like Marvel star Simu Liu has got a new fan and he is none other than Tom Holland.

While attending the Havdalah & BBYO Honors ceremony, Liu, 32, touched upon Holland's reaction to his performance in the blockbuster, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.

As reported by The Direct, while onstage at the ceremony, Liu played a voicemail Holland left  after the premiere of his Marvel flick.

"Dude, I just watched Shang-Chi bro, that film is awesome," said Holland, 25, in the voicemail.

The message was played from Liu's phone into the microphone after an effort to call the Spider-Man star failed.

While wrapping up his speech, Liu joked that the lesson he learned from listening to the message was to "work really hard and follow your dreams" and "maybe one day Tom Holland will watch your movie and leave you a voice memo."

Meanwhile, on the work front both actors appear to have packed schedules ahead of them, with Liu recently joining Greta Gerwig's next Barbie film and Holland set to star in his yet-to-be-titled Fred Astaire biography.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert

Kate Middleton looks 'unsure' of first solo trip in Denmark, claims body language expert
Kate Middleton slide video goes viral

Kate Middleton slide video goes viral
Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed

Cillian Murphy first look in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' revealed
Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland recalls Zendaya's reaction to his death-defying stunt in 'Uncharted'

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’

Idris Elba shifting focus from acting to music career: ‘People can hate’
Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer

Brad Pitt left 'soulmate' Jennifer Aniston in 'fear' of settling down forever, says astrologer
Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert

Kanye West plays Kim Kardashian’s line about ‘marrying best rapper’ at 'Donda 2' concert
Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid

Prince William carries out royal duties at Windsor Castle as Queen continues to recover from Covid
BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'

BTS Jungkook sparks breakup rumors with song recommendation: ‘Hope it’s only a song'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle laugh off royal rift with Eugenie over final US dinner
Kanye West love call working on 'confused' Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is 'rebound'

Kanye West love call working on 'confused' Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson is 'rebound'

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Latest

view all