Wednesday Feb 23 2022
TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Addison Rae is all set to star in her second big film role after her Netflix hit, He’s All That
Addison Rae is all set to star in her second big film role after her Netflix hit, He’s All That, with the TikTok sensation signing onto Paramount Players’ Fashionista, reported Deadline.

Rae’s latest signing comes after she recently closed a multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, said to be on par with other Hollywood A-listers.

The growing interest in Rae from major studios is thanks to her 80+ million strong following on social media, which puts her in the same leagues as entertainment bigwigs.

Insiders have also reported that after the success of Rae’s acting debut in Netflix’s He’s All That, “several studios were vying for Rae to lead their projects but Fashionista was exactly the type of movie she wanted to do next.”

While no logline for the project has been made public and no director has been finalised, it has been reported that the project will be produced by Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing on behalf of Ethea Entertainment and Ashley Brucks for the Studio.

The script, based on a draft by Amy Andelson and Emily Meyer, has been penned by Laura Terruso.

