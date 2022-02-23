Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Amid news of the Queen fighting her Covid-19 symptoms, a US gossip website falsely claimed that the monarch succumbed to the virus.

Hollywood Unlocked shocked the internet when it released an "exclusive" story claiming that the Queen is dead, raising questions and causing panic as there was no official statement by Buckingham Palace.

Since the story went viral, it has widely been accepted as false news however the founder of the blog, Jason Lee, stood by his sources and insists that the news is true.

He claimed that a reliable source informed him of the Queen’s death in a tweet which read: "We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace."

It is pertinent to mention that the Queen recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is suffering flu-like symptoms while in self-isolation. 

