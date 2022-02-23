Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic

Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight at a pal’s wedding when she arrived at the event dressed up in a bridal-inspired gown on Tuesday.

The Spice Girls singer marked her presence at British Vogue Edward Enninful’s nuptial and birthday ceremony at the Longleat estate in Wiltshire.

Taking to Instagram, British Vogue's fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen shared a photo of the mum of four, joined by stylist Christine Centenera as she flaunted her beauty in silk ensemble.

“Off to @edward_enninful’s birthday ball with my two dates, because prom dreams come true [sic] Thank you @davidbeckham and @joeledgerton for letting me stand in!” Madsen wrote.

Other famed names of media and fashion fraternity including Marc Jacobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss, Donatella Versace and Bella Hadid were slated to attend the event.

