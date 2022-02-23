 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic
Victoria Beckham drops jaws in bridal-inspired gown at a pal’s wedding: pic

Victoria Beckham stole the spotlight at a pal’s wedding when she arrived at the event dressed up in a bridal-inspired gown on Tuesday.

The Spice Girls singer marked her presence at British Vogue Edward Enninful’s nuptial and birthday ceremony at the Longleat estate in Wiltshire.

Taking to Instagram, British Vogue's fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen shared a photo of the mum of four, joined by stylist Christine Centenera as she flaunted her beauty in silk ensemble.

“Off to @edward_enninful’s birthday ball with my two dates, because prom dreams come true [sic] Thank you @davidbeckham and @joeledgerton for letting me stand in!” Madsen wrote.

Other famed names of media and fashion fraternity including Marc Jacobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Moss, Donatella Versace and Bella Hadid were slated to attend the event. 

More From Entertainment:

Sandra Oh addresses the impact ‘Greys Anatomy’: ‘Changed my life’

Sandra Oh addresses the impact ‘Greys Anatomy’: ‘Changed my life’
Queen pelted with eggs during visit to Germany

Queen pelted with eggs during visit to Germany

Missing actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later

Missing actress Jaida Benjamin found ‘unharmed’ in Los Angeles a week later
Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure

Elton John proves ‘show must go on’ in New York following terrifying jet failure
Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case

Khloé Kardashian seeks Blac Chyna's bank, therapy records in assault case
'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight

'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight
Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff

Royal Charity responds to questions about salaries of top staff
Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’

Anna Sorokin accuses Rachel Williams for using friendship for clout: ‘Fleeting fame!’
Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Panic, frenzy unfolds over news of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal

Britney Spears buying her own house after landing $15 million book deal
Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'

Lindsay Lohan recreates the iconic ‘Parent Trap’ line: 'I have class'
Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

Latest

view all