'The Kardashians' trailer: Scott Disick ignored, Travis Barker's proposal steals spotlight

The Kardashians trailer has been finally release with Travis Scott’s romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian securing most of the run time while the mogul's ex Scott Disick was notably ignored.

The preview of the much-anticipated show was recently unveiled in which the Poosh founder, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were featured.

However, the 38-year-old TV personality didn’t appear in the teaser of the show which is slated to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.

The hotly-unveiled trailer mainly highlighted the Blink-182 drummer’s swoon-worthy proposal as the 66-year-old socialite gushed over the lovebirds, “This makes me so happy.”

“She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened, like, a few times,” added the Skims founder.

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and spark of her romance with Pete Davidson will be included in the series.

Khloe’ s recent fiasco with Tristan Thompson has been majorly excluded from the show.

However, the NBA player will make a brief appearance in the scenes which were filmed in September.