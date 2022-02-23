 
Elton John proves 'show must go on' in New York following terrifying jet failure

Veteran singer Elton John made sure to put on a show in New York on Tuesday despite his private jet running into a terrifying malfunction just hours earlier, reported The Daily Mirror.

John, 74, refused to let the jet mishap come in the way of a powerhouse performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden, with fans praising the veteran performer for proving that the show must go on.

A New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, was also quick to laud John for the show, tweeting, “Had a great night seeing the Elton John Farewell Yellowbrick Road concert at Madison Square Garden… An amazing performer on his last trip around the circuit.”

Another fan tweeted, “The ultimate showman. Thank you, Sir @eltonofficial.”

John was travelling to New York Monday when pilots figured that the jet had suffered a hydraulic failure and opted for an emergency landing after fighting twice against high winds due to Storm Franklin.

The songster, travelling from Hampshire, was 10,000 ft over Ireland when the incident happened. Elton John has a musical gig in New York.

One source said: "The jet was being buffeted and couldn't land. It was horrible to see."

After the landing, the singer took commercial plane to United Stated to fulfil his work commitments.

