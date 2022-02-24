 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Why Prince Harry launched libel action against ANL?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

Why Prince Harry launched libel action against ANL?

Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail. 

It was not disclosed which specific title or article the claim relates but reports said it might be about the paper's reporting on the Duke's recent legal battle against the Home Department to pay for his own security during his UK visits.

PM media reported  "It's understood the claim relates to an article published by The Mail On Sunday from 20th February, which reports on security issues, under the headline “Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret.”

Author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie, said "The news follows Mail on Sunday recently breaking several stories about Harry’s ongoing efforts to fund police protection while in the UK." 

He added, "In January 2021 the Duke settled a defamation suit against the same paper over false stories about his relationship with the armed forces."

Further details of Harry's libel action will be known only when the documents filed with the British High Court become available to the public domain.


More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement shows she is not too poorly

Queen Elizabeth's latest engagement shows she is not too poorly

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy

Madea, Mrs Brown team up in cross-dressing Netflix comedy
Prince Harry begins new legal battle, launches High Court libel action against ANL

Prince Harry begins new legal battle, launches High Court libel action against ANL
'Camilla or Prince Charles gave Covid to the Queen': Goldberg and Hostin lose cool during show

'Camilla or Prince Charles gave Covid to the Queen': Goldberg and Hostin lose cool during show
Royal scandals may 'take toll' on Queen Elizabeth II

Royal scandals may 'take toll' on Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Philip prepared Prince William to be the King

Prince Philip prepared Prince William to be the King
Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie experienced 'cruel' treatment over royal status

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie experienced 'cruel' treatment over royal status

Former US President Donald Trump’s DNA sought in defamation suit

Former US President Donald Trump’s DNA sought in defamation suit
Kate Middleton reunites with royal doppelganger Princess Mary of Denmark

Kate Middleton reunites with royal doppelganger Princess Mary of Denmark
Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic holidays' caught Queen's attention

Kate Middleton's 'love of exotic holidays' caught Queen's attention
Prince William gave adorable response to Princess Diana's advice

Prince William gave adorable response to Princess Diana's advice
Queen Elizabeth learned THIS life-changing lesson from the Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth learned THIS life-changing lesson from the Queen Mother

Latest

view all