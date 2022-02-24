Why Prince Harry launched libel action against ANL?

Prince Harry has launched a High Court libel action against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail.

It was not disclosed which specific title or article the claim relates but reports said it might be about the paper's reporting on the Duke's recent legal battle against the Home Department to pay for his own security during his UK visits.

PM media reported "It's understood the claim relates to an article published by The Mail On Sunday from 20th February, which reports on security issues, under the headline “Revealed: How Harry tried to keep his legal fight over bodyguards secret.”

Author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie, said "The news follows Mail on Sunday recently breaking several stories about Harry’s ongoing efforts to fund police protection while in the UK."

He added, "In January 2021 the Duke settled a defamation suit against the same paper over false stories about his relationship with the armed forces."



Further details of Harry's libel action will be known only when the documents filed with the British High Court become available to the public domain.





