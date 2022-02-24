Jennifer Lawrence gives birth! welcomes first child with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed motherhood!

The Don't Look Up star has welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in October 2019.

As per public records obtained by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress gave birth in Los Angeles County this Wednesday. The name and gender of the baby has not yet been disclised.



According to a previews report by PEOPLE, Lawrence was keen on extending her family for sometime.



"She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," said an insider.



The couple currently has a home in Manhattan, but have been looking to move to Beverly Hills, New York.

