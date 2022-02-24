Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, deletes account after Kanye West diss

Pete Davidson plays hard to get on Instagram, delete account after Kanye West shade

Pete Davidson has deleted his Instagram account after posting his first video on the social media app.

The Saturday Night Life star, who joined the photo-sharing app after a four-year break, waited a few weeks before deactivating his profile.

However, before leaving, the 28-year-old shared a video containing footage from his upcoming film The Home.

"They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home," he captioned the clip.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Davidson added a YouTube link that of Rupert Pupkin's 1982 movie The King of Comedy. In the video, Davidson captured the actor's line where delivers dialogue, "Look I figure it this way, better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Fans conjectured the line was directed at girlfriend Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West.