Ben Stiller reveals he’s back together with Christine Taylor after separating in 2017

Hollywood star Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have finally decided to give their marriage another shot. The Meet the Parents actor recently revealed that he’s back together with his wife after separating nearly five years ago.

In an interview with Esquire, the Night at the Museum star, 56, revealed that he rekindled his romantic relationship with Taylor, 50, and decided to moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic.

"Then, over the course of time, it evolved," he told the outlet. "We were separated and got back together and we're happy about that."

“It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic,” Stiller said in his profile, which was published on Tuesday.

Stiller and Taylor got married in 2000 and share two children together: daughter Ella Olivia, 19, and son Quinlin Dempsey, 16.

The couple, who met on the set of 1999 release Heat Vision and Jack, had announced their separation in May 2017.