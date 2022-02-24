Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

The Backstreet Boys are all set to take on Vegas ahead of restarting their DNA World Tour

Backstreet’s back… to Las Vegas! Pioneering boy band Backstreet Boys are all set to take on Vegas ahead of restarting their DNA World Tour that was delayed midway due to the pandemic, reported People.

The iconic 90s band took to social media on Wednesday to announce four shows in Las Vegas as an official kick off to their DNA world tour.

The Backstreet Boys, consisting of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, are set to play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9 ,15, and 16, four years after their 2017-2018 residency at Zappos Theatre.

The group’s Instagram also shared the news on Instagram for excited fans, writing, “Vegas is in our DNA. What better way to kick off the #DNAWorldTour2022then FOUR NIGHTS at The Colosseum at @caesarspalace?!”

The band was originally scheduled to perform in Vegas over the holidays, however, the state of the pandemic forced them to delay the shows as well as the release of their holiday album.