 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

The Backstreet Boys are all set to take on Vegas ahead of restarting their DNA World Tour
The Backstreet Boys are all set to take on Vegas ahead of restarting their DNA World Tour

Backstreet’s back… to Las Vegas! Pioneering boy band Backstreet Boys are all set to take on Vegas ahead of restarting their DNA World Tour that was delayed midway due to the pandemic, reported People.

The iconic 90s band took to social media on Wednesday to announce four shows in Las Vegas as an official kick off to their DNA world tour.

The Backstreet Boys, consisting of members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, are set to play at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9 ,15, and 16, four years after their 2017-2018 residency at Zappos Theatre.

The group’s Instagram also shared the news on Instagram for excited fans, writing, “Vegas is in our DNA. What better way to kick off the #DNAWorldTour2022then FOUR NIGHTS at The Colosseum at @caesarspalace?!”

The band was originally scheduled to perform in Vegas over the holidays, however, the state of the pandemic forced them to delay the shows as well as the release of their holiday album. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup

Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund co-parent son 'very maturely' post breakup
'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos

'Doubts' over Prince Charles, Princess Diana's future revealed in engagement photos
Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here

Priyanka Chopra congratulates newlyweds Farhan Akhtar,Shibani Dandekar :See here
Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'

Piers Morgan wants Meghan Markle to be his first guest on new show: 'We have unfinished business'
Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise
BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened
Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible

Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"
Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge

Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status

Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status
Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Latest

view all