Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ben Stiller got candid to express his views on Pete Davidson's popularity for dating among women as he gave Saturday Night Live star’s humour a big credit for his love life.

During his appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the Zoolander star expressed that Davidson is ‘an incredibly sweet guy’.

“He’s so personable. He’s got such a charisma,” shared the 56-year-old actor.

“He's funny, he's really funny, but he has become really famous, I think, for – (Dating),” added Stiller.

“I get the sense that he's a guy who really loves to work, who cares about his work. And that's how he's going to be known. He's got a lot of great work ahead of him too,” said the Meet the Parents actor.

Stiller also lauded his talent for helming a well-acclaimed comedy show perfectly.

“It's not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likable. He's really taking his life and he's turning it into material,” he noted.

Davidson was previously associated with Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kaia.