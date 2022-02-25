 
Friday Feb 25 2022
Friday Feb 25, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they stand with Ukraine against Russian invasion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Thursday issued a statement on Russian's invasion of Ukraine.

The royal couple and their team at the Archewell Foundation said in the statement, "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same." 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to California along with their children after stepping down from their royal duties.

