Wendy Williams’ team ‘desperate’ to prove loyalty to new boss Sherri Shepherd

Wendy Williams’ entire team have already started to cosy up to the new host Sherri Shepherd.

Inside sources close to Radar brought this claim forward and were quoted saying, “Everyone is sucking up to Sherri and her team so they can keep their jobs."

Not only that, "They are all desperately trying to prove their loyalty to Sherri.”

“At the moment they are saying that the entire Wendy staff will be transferred over to Sherri’s show, but there is no way Sherri isn’t going to want to bring in her own people and replace them."

Shepherd is already working on making numerous changes and has decided to bring in her own executive producer and friend Jawn Murry, to work alongside Williams’ producer David Perler.

A separate insider also spoke out regarding the changes, and according to the same outlet claimed, “You can’t blame Sherri this is her show now and she is going to put her own stamp on it. Wendy liked shady people and folks that could be mean girls, Sherri is much kinder than Wendy and doesn’t like drama.”

Before signing off the insider also promised, “When her show debuts in September expect to see a lot of new faces, both on-air and behind-the-scenes."