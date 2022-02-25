Kim Kardashian 'distressed' by Kanye West antics, files for instant divorce

FileFootage

Kim Kardashian is blaming estranged husband Kanye West for causing her emotional distress.



In new documents obtained by TMZ, the 41-year-old reality TV star's legal team has requested court to finalise her divorce at its earliest.

"Since filing for divorce, Mr. West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties' marital relationship is over," the documents state. "Mr. West has disseminated on social media the parties' private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress. Terminating marital status should help Mr. West to accept that the parties' marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist in peacefully co-parenting the parties' children."



The SKIMS founder adds that any negotiations "will only create further tension and anxiety."

In an attached document written by Kim herself, the mother-of-four talks about her hopes for an amicable co-parenting relationship with the Donda rapper.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the mom of four says. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kim adds, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not. I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

