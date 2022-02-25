 
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers spotted together after breakup

Shailene Woodley was seen with Aaron Rodgers as the two got together for breakfast on Tuesday, after calling off the engagement few days ago.

A source told E! News that the couple had breakfast together, however, their re-union did not last long.

They were spotted at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on 22nd February and as pointed by the source, no one else joined them.

"They came to the café for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," the insider said revealing that the duo didn’t "hang out too long."

Earlier, another source told the same news outlet that the Divergent star and her fiancé have called it quits a year after they got engaged.

Throwing light on the reasons the couple wasn’t together anymore, the source said, “They are two very different people. They are both focused on their careers but it took them in separate directions."

The source added, "They remain supportive of one another and on good terms."

