 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

A throwback picture of Queen Elizabeth with world leaders has resurfaced online.

The picture features the Queen, the then US president Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Markle and other leaders.

The photos shows Obama helping the Queen walk down the stairs while Putin remains reluctant.

When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

"I love this photo. Every world leader flocks to help the Queen down the steps… except Mr Putin,"  Charlie Proctor,a journalist and a royal expert, had said while commenting on the photo.

Putin is receiving backlash for his invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people have been killed in the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities.  Global leaders are calling the Russian strongman to stop the war.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine
Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death
Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon
Groundbreaking 1977 miniseries 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary

Groundbreaking 1977 miniseries 'Roots' returns for its 45th anniversary
Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war

Queen, royal family's possible escape plan if Russia begins nuclear war
Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour

Jamaican government refuses to pay for Prince William, Kate Middleton tour
Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

Prince Charles searching for three chefs to join royal household

Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

Kate Middleton visited Prince Harry's favourite pub with 'no fanfare'

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

'Dancing With the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion
BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member

BTS have ’50-50’ chance of winning Grammy this year, says Indian jury member

Latest

view all