When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

A throwback picture of Queen Elizabeth with world leaders has resurfaced online.

The picture features the Queen, the then US president Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Markle and other leaders.

The photos shows Obama helping the Queen walk down the stairs while Putin remains reluctant.

"I love this photo. Every world leader flocks to help the Queen down the steps… except Mr Putin," Charlie Proctor,a journalist and a royal expert, had said while commenting on the photo.

Putin is receiving backlash for his invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people have been killed in the Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Global leaders are calling the Russian strongman to stop the war.

