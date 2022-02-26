Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Saturday shared a cryptic message a day after reports claimed she has urged a US court to expedite her divorce.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned to Instagram and posted a story with cryptic note.

She wrote, “Hey good luck today with whatever u got going on. U got this. And I hope something really nice happens to u today. U deserve it.”

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as the rapper formerly known as Kanye West battled with mental health issues.

The AFP reported, Kim Kardashian has urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

Ye has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.