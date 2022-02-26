 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Saturday shared a cryptic message a day after reports claimed she has urged a US court to expedite her divorce.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned to Instagram and posted a story with cryptic note.

She wrote, “Hey good luck today with whatever u got going on. U got this. And I hope something really nice happens to u today. U deserve it.”

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic note as she urges court to expedite her divorce

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as the rapper formerly known as Kanye West battled with mental health issues.

The AFP reported, Kim Kardashian has urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

Ye has very publicly fought the separation, including with social media posts imploring Kardashian to reconcile.

"I very much desire to be divorced," Kardashian wrote in a declaration filed to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday.

"I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

The couple have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.

More From Entertainment:

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience

Disney launches new level of immersion in ‘Star Wars’ experience
Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'

Prince Harry demand to pay for security in UK dubbed 'irrelevant'
London’s Royal Opera cancels Bolshoi Ballet over Russia-Ukraine crisis

London’s Royal Opera cancels Bolshoi Ballet over Russia-Ukraine crisis
Kanye West 'abusive' behaviour with Kim Kardashian speaks volumes about patriarchy: Expert

Kanye West 'abusive' behaviour with Kim Kardashian speaks volumes about patriarchy: Expert
'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry annoyed by bizarre comments about her lips

'Euphoria' star Chloe Cherry annoyed by bizarre comments about her lips
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'can get back together' a week after breakup

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'can get back together' a week after breakup
When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs

When Putin remained reluctant as world leaders helped Queen Elizabeth walk down stairs
Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Bella Hadid says Putin's actions must by stopped

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukraine after Russian invasion

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine

Russia banned from Eurovision song contest over invasion of Ukraine
Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death

Jason Lee defends fake news about Queen Elizabeth's death
Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Machine Gun Kelly says music video with Avril Lavigne to release soon

Latest

view all