Adele was ‘ignored’ by late Amy Winehouse despite going to same school

Adele and Amy Winehouse went to the same school but the late singer was not really friendly towards her school-mate, revealed Winehouse’s father Mitch.

During his appearance at Beyond The Music event at the Design Museum, Mitch recalled that his daughter ‘ignored’ the Hello hit-maker when they ran in to each other.

According to Daily Mail, the Mitch said, “Adele was so generous towards Amy. Amy, on the other hand, was not generous towards Adele.”

“Once, I was playing pool with Amy in Camden Town and [her] best friend Catriona walks in with Adele.

“Adele's first album had come out and Catriona said: ''Amy, Adele's come to say hello.'' And Amy completely ignored her. She could be a bit like that,” he added.

Earlier, the powerhouse singer expressed her fears of becoming an alcoholic like the late singer who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27.

During her conversation with Vogue, the BRIT-winner opened up, “I got really famous right as Amy Winehouse died. And we watched her die right in front of our eyes.”

“I've always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it,” she told the magazine.