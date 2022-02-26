 
Saturday Feb 26 2022
Queen Elizabeth accused of ‘mental slavery’ as head-of-state for Jamaica

Saturday Feb 26, 2022

Queen Elizabeth has been accused of promoting mental slavery in Jamaica given her status as the head of state.

This accusation has been made in a 2021 Vox documentary under the name Royalty, Explained.

The documentary focuses on the survival of the monarchy, especially in countries where they wield no power because of the new world order.

It heavily focused on Jamaica’s history and the enslavement of the Jamaican population.

According to Cooper, “We must recognise that a grave injustice was done and the legacy of that injustice remains. Britain’s wealth was fuelled by slavery.”

She believes Jamaica needs to follow in Barbados’ footsteps and remove Queen Elizabeth as their head of state because there is “no question that Jamaica has to become a republic” and needs to recognize that Britain made its empire on the bones of slaves.

