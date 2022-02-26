 
Bella Hadid sets the runway on fire at Milan Fashion Week

Supermodel Bella Hadid amazed onlookers with her stunning appearance at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 25-year-old model attracted massive applause as she put her toned legs on display in a mini skirt at the Ports 1961 show during MFW.

Gigi Hadid's sister dazzled in silver frilled mini skirt, featuring a black panel and a matching chunky necklace.

The world's one of the highest paid model made a sensational outfit change into a three-tone black, nude and cream mini dress while elevating her height with knee-high leather lace-up boots. She wore some make-up to enhance her naturally high cheekbones.

Bella Hadid, who sent temperatures soaring with her sizzling appearance in the Italian fashion capital, was also been seen enjoying outing with her boyfriend Marc Kalman in the city this weekend.

