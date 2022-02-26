Prince William and Kate Middleton express solidarity with people of Ukraine as Russia continues attack

British royals Prince William and Kate Middleton have expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine following attacks.

Taking to their official social media account on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a statement on Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying: "Today we stand with the president and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the royal couple said.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future."

Kate and William also added an emoji of the Ukranian flag and “W & C”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's message comes hours-after Prince Harry and Meghan's Ukraine statement slammed as 'dangerous breach of protocol'.