Sunday Feb 27 2022
Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian's accusations of 'misinformation' and 'emotional distress'

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

American rapper Kanye West might challenge his prenup with estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The 44-yea-old rapper has filed to have his social media outbursts rendered inadmissible in a hearing on whether Kim Kardashian will be declared legally single.

The father-of-four has drawn widespread mockery and opprobrium over a string of posts aimed at Kim and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, among others.

The 41 -year-old reality star has filed court documents saying the posts contain 'a lot of misinformation' and have caused her 'emotional distress.'

Now the 44-year-old rappers' counsel has said in response: 'Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation,' TMZ reports citing court documents.

'Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye,' the rapper's attorney continued.

Kim Kardashian filed to be declared legally single two months ago, and a hearing will occur next week in order to decide the matter. Earlier this month Kanye listed multiple provisos that he insisted Kim would have to accept if she wanted to restore her single status.

