Sunday Feb 27 2022
Amol Rajan not offered Piers Morgan role at ITV: report

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV last year after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry’s wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Rumors have been swirling that BBC's Amol Rajan had been offered a deal to replace Morgan.

In a latest report Daily Mail dismissed the rumors while quoting sources within the ITV.

Morgan, 56, a former presenter on CNN, has accused the couple of damaging the royal family and seeking publicity on their own terms without accepting the responsibility and scrutiny that come with their position.

Morgan dubbed Meghan “Princess Pinocchio” in a tweet, and said on Monday that he did not “believe a word she said” in the interview. 

