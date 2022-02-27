 
BTS smashes 2 records as 'Dynamite' hits 1.4 billion views on YouTube

BTS is making waves with its recent achievements as it has smashed not one but two records as the K-pop group’s much-loved 2020 music video of Dynamite hit 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

The stunning music video recently became the fastest video by any South Korean pop group to surpass the big number. The video has left BLACKPINK’s DDU DU DDU DU which hit the number in two years and five months.

Moreover, the septet is now the only Korean artist whose three different music videos on the platform has crossed the 1.4billion mark. Earlier, BTS’ Boy With Luv and DNA have garnered this many views.

The group’s all-English track secured record-breaking three million views when it was premiered. It also set-up a new record in Guinness World Records for becoming reaching 10 million views with in 20 minutes of its release.

It also became the most watched YouTube video within 24 hours of its unveiling as it crossed 101.1 million views in a day. 


