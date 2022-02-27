 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 27 2022
By
Web Desk

'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 27, 2022

Peaky Blinders Harry Kirton wants to leave the series: I want to move on
'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) expressed that he doesn't want to keep appearing in the series in years to come.

During his conversation with Metro, the 23-year-old actor expressed gratitude for receiving much love for the series; however, he doesn’t want to be ‘pigeonholed’.

“If I continue to do this into my mid- to late-20s, I think I will prove to have quite a difficult trajectory in my career, potentially,” he said.

“So with all due respect, I want to move on and just keep that love… leave it this year, you know what I mean? Once 2022 is over, just keep Peaky Blinders respectfully done. So I can move on,” Kirton shared.

“You’re just very aware you don’t want to pigeonhole yourself. That’s my two cents on it,’ he added.

Peaky Blinders Harry Kirton wants to leave the series: I want to move on

Talking about his character in the sixth series, the actor said, “I definitely think it could and would make sense if the storyline was to continue. I’m very much in the blue about it."

"The rare times I do speak to Steven I think he’s very keen on doing a movie. I’m not sure whether it will become tangible, but it would be interesting," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film
BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics

BTS’ Jungkook bids farewell to eyebrow piercing, ARMY mourns the loss: pics
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid speculations about her and Harry's new honour
Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Princess Diana vs Camilla: How Prince Charles publicly interacted with them

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert

Kourtney Kardashian walks hand-in-hand with Travis Barker at Avril Lavigne Concert
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'

Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra dishes on becoming 'grandmother'
James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

James Arthur's 'BBC' documentary to detail his struggles with depression

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle

Queen ‘getting no help’ from Royal Family amid covid-19 battle
Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie

Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie
Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report

Expert warns Prince Harry ‘needs to make sacrifices’: report
Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq

Khloe Kardashian looks drop-dead gorgeous as she steps out with BFF Malika Haqq
‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

‘Killing Eve’ last season to unveil more deadly cat-and-mouse game

Latest

view all