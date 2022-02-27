'Peaky Blinders' Harry Kirton wants to 'leave' the series: 'I want to move on'

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) expressed that he doesn't want to keep appearing in the series in years to come.

During his conversation with Metro, the 23-year-old actor expressed gratitude for receiving much love for the series; however, he doesn’t want to be ‘pigeonholed’.

“If I continue to do this into my mid- to late-20s, I think I will prove to have quite a difficult trajectory in my career, potentially,” he said.

“So with all due respect, I want to move on and just keep that love… leave it this year, you know what I mean? Once 2022 is over, just keep Peaky Blinders respectfully done. So I can move on,” Kirton shared.

“You’re just very aware you don’t want to pigeonhole yourself. That’s my two cents on it,’ he added.

Talking about his character in the sixth series, the actor said, “I definitely think it could and would make sense if the storyline was to continue. I’m very much in the blue about it."

"The rare times I do speak to Steven I think he’s very keen on doing a movie. I’m not sure whether it will become tangible, but it would be interesting," he noted.