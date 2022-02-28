 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth continues to follow Harry and Meghan's inactive Instagram account

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth continues to follow Harry and Meghans inactive Instagram account

The Royal Family,the official Instagram account of the British monarchy, dedicated to sharing photos and videos from the work and activities of the Queen and other members of the family.

The account, which is followed by more than 10.5 million people, has shared 3554 posts on the Facebook-owned platform.

It follows only 36 Instagram accounts which also includes an inactive account of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have stepped down from their royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth continues to follow Harry and Meghans inactive Instagram account

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California to live an independent life. 

The couple runs no official social media accounts and often release their statements on the website of their organization, the Archewell Foundation. 

More From Entertainment:

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lenna picks up rifle to defend her country

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasia Lenna picks up rifle to defend her country

Helicopter pilot Prince Andrew asked to join Ukrainian forces against Russia to win back public support

Helicopter pilot Prince Andrew asked to join Ukrainian forces against Russia to win back public support
Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' wins weekend as 'Spider-Man' inches closer to $800 million in North America

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' wins weekend as 'Spider-Man' inches closer to $800 million in North America
Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert

Prince Harry will 'steal thunder from the Queen' if he returns to UK, claims royal expert
Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams

Prince George helps Kate Middleton and Prince William stay cool during clash of their teams
Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Elton John and David Furnish 'heartbroken' over Russia-Ukraine conflict
Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris

Kendall Jenner sends temperatures soaring as she displays her newly-dyed tresses while walking in Paris
BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums

BTS' V shares pictures browsing through music albums
Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle

Royal family 'in distress' over Queen's Covid-19 battle
'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

'Complainers' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced to joke in Mardi Gras celebration

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's award questioned by royal experts and fans
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck plan to shift Britain post latter bagging role in film

Latest

view all