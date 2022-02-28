Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the SAG Awards

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunited at the SAG Awards and recreated their iconic looks from the 1997 films 25 years after!

The duo hit the SAG Awards 2022 stage to present the outstanding ensemble in comedy series award in matching pink and blue suits as an ode to the outfits their characters wore to their high school reunion in the classic film.

That’s not all; Kudrow and Sorvino were in full character once on-stage, taking on their characters’ memorable ditzy voices while presenting.

While the SAG award gig was the first time fans saw Kudrow and Sorvino recreate their Romy and Michele characters, the actresses have reunited many times in the past, most recently in 2020 at The Creative Coalition's sixth annual Television Humanitarian Awards.