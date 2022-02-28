 
Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?

Adele has seemingly returned to drinking just a few months after she vowed to not consume alcohol again to protect her voice.

During her conversation with Oprah Winfrey in November of last year, the 33-year-old singer got candid to dish on her excessive consumption of alcohol post after which she decided to quit drinking soon after parting ways with her ex-husband.

However, the recent reports of Star Magazine’s upcoming March issue hints that the Easy On Me hit-maker was spotted getting high on alcohol earlier this month when she hit a club in London.

“There was bottle service, and she was drinking like a fish. At one point, she fell over backwards!” the magazine quoted an onlooker.

“One minute she was laughing and the next she was crying,” another tipster spilled to the outlet.

The Hello singer told Winfrey during the famed interview, “Once I realized that I had a lot of work to do on myself, I stopped drinking, and I started working out lots and stuff like that to keep me centered.”

