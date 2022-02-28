 
entertainment
Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 28, 2022

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards
‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung is making headlines with her recent win at the SAG Awards 2022 as she bagged the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award. 

However, she was bashed at the prestigious event with an ignorant question at the event.

During an interview session, the model-turned actor and her co-star Lee Jung-jae talked about their much-loved series.

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

However, fans were not impressed to hear the reporter ask, “Now that you’re SAG winners, what are you going to miss the most about being anonymous?”

The translator at the event slightly tweaked the question for the South Korean actor. 

“Now that you have won SAG awards, what would you miss from the time where you were less famous in America?”

Unfazed by the mockery, the HoYeon gave the best response by answering, “Nothing."

‘Squid Game’ HoYeon Jung claps back at ignorant question at SAG Awards

Previously, another American journalist threw a similar questions at Lee Jung-jae about popularity after the series. 

"I’m sure you can’t leave the house anymore without people recognizing you. What has been the biggest life change for you since the series came out?” the interviewer asked him in November 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything

Tom Hardy once admitted his addiction destroyed everything
Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave

Dwayne Johnson spends love-filled weekend with mom at grandparents’ grave
Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed

Real story behind Meghan Markle's 'evil smirking' photo revealed
Will Smith tearfully dedicates his first SAG award to ‘King Richard’s costars

Will Smith tearfully dedicates his first SAG award to ‘King Richard’s costars
BTS makes history in Japan with new RIAJ diamond certification

BTS makes history in Japan with new RIAJ diamond certification

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev making nightclub appearances for THIS amount
Kanye West chills with Elon Musk in new post amid ‘Donda 2’ release party: pic

Kanye West chills with Elon Musk in new post amid ‘Donda 2’ release party: pic
Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?

Adele back to drinking months after quitting alcohol to protect her voice?
'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award

'CODA' star Troy Kotsur makes history as first deaf actor to win a SAG Award
Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?

Americans giving no importance to Prince Harry?
Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Lisa Kudrow, Mira Sorvino recreate iconic ‘Romy and Michele’ looks at SAG Awards

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022

Selena Gomez oozes charm in black velvet Oscar gown at SAG Awards 2022

Latest

view all