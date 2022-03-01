 
Queen Elizabeth recovers from coronavirus, enjoys time with family: report

British Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly fully recovered from coronavirus and enjoyed an afternoon with royal family members and friends this weekend at Frogmore.

The Daily Mail disclosed that the monarch, 95, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on February 20, visited Frogmore on her Windsor Estate on Sunday and enjoyed some precious time with Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children besides Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter.

Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their year-old son August, who live at Frogmore Cottage, were not at home as they are visiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in California.

This is the first time Queen met some of her nearest and dearest ones after she was tested positive for Coronavirus.

The palace has not officially confirmed Queen’s recovery from Covid.

On February 20 a statement from the palace said, "Buckingham Palace confirm that the queen has today tested positive for COVID"

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week," it said.

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

