Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky won ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2006

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is being hailed for his courageous leadership amidst the challenging times of Russian invasion. 

However, not a lot of people are aware of his participation and triumph in 2006 instalment of well-known show Dancing with the Stars.

A video from the show is breaking the internet in which President Zelensky can be seen staging an impressive performance of paso doble with his dance partner Olena Shoptenko as the pair grooves to a classic track giving off similar vibes to Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes and the Pink Panther song.

Before he was elected as President in 2019, Zelensky starred in famed satirical show revolving around a history teacher who accidently becomes a country’s leader.

The father of two also played the voice of Paddington Bear in 2014 for the Ukrainian version of the movie.

President Zelensky is receiving massive support from all around the world for his leadership in the wake of Vladmir Putin’s illegal invasion of the country and serious threats to his family’s lives.  

