Tuesday Mar 01 2022
Actor Ralph Ahn, Tran from ‘New Girl’, dies aged 95

Tuesday Mar 01, 2022

Actor Ralph Ahn, who portrayed Tran on the hit show New Girl, passed away at the age of 95, reported People.

Ahn’s death was confirmed to the publication on Monday by James Ahn, the president of the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles.

James took to Facebook to share the sad news, saying that the community was “deeply shocked and saddened by Ralph's sudden passing.”


According to the Korean news outlet YNA, Ralph had been admitted to the hospital recently due to an undisclosed illness and later died in Los Angeles with the cause of death not being revealed as yet.

Ralph grew to be a fan favourite as Tran on New Girl despite his limited screen time; he appeared in seven episodes from 2011 to 2018.

Along with his role in New Girl, he also appeared in Gilmore Girls, ER, and Younger and Younger, among others.

