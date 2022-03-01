 
Atif Aslam named most-streamed artist in Pakistan on Spotify

Spotify, one of the world’s most popular audio streaming services, has unveiled some of the top streaming trends in Pakistan and shared the list of top ten artists of the country.

Pakistani listeners became more familiar with the audio giant as they relished the platform and discovered artists from the country and beyond.

The music lovers streamed local superstars Atif Aslam, Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus and others along with household names from overseas such as Arijit Singh, BTS, and The Weeknd the most over the past 365 days. 

The audio giant has shared the list of the top ten local singers who won hearts of their Pakistani listeners.

Atif Aslam was the most-streamed Pakistani artist on the platform, followed by the Young Stunners rap duo, Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus. 

The audio  service also unveiled the top 10 list of the most-streamed songs in Pakistan over the same period. The top streamed local song spot went to ‘Ghalat Fehmi’ co-sung by Asim Azhar and Zenab Fatima Sultan from the movie Superstar.

Pakistani listeners are discovering and connecting with local and global music as they became more familiar with Spotify, using the platform  to broaden their tastes. 

