Wednesday Mar 02 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan's latest move suggests they love UK and its people

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California to live an independent life.

The royal couple has drawn backlash from the British media and royal fans for leaving their country.

But their latest announcement suggests they still care for their country and its people.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has announced that they will be supporting a UK charity providing clothing and coaching to help women feel confident and get the job.

Smart Work Charity on Tuesday said, "On the first day of Women's History Month, we're pleased to announce that Archewell Foundation will be supporting Smart Works with a grant to help enable an important research project on female unemployment in the UK."

Earlier, a statement issued on Meghan and Harry's charity said, " Since 2019, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has been Patron of Smart Works, a UK charity that exists to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment and change the trajectory of their lives. Archewell Foundation’s support will enable the creation of the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will be an extremely robust study looking at unemployment issues that affect women across the UK, with the aim of creating an annual benchmark against which progress and change can be tracked."

