Kanye West fires third divorce attorney, 'unsure' rapper branded very 'difficult'

Kanye West is struggling to decide how he wants to take his divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian further ahead.

The 44-year-old, who has made plea to 'bring his family back together' multiple times, has fired another attorney ahead of Wednesday hearing.

West cut ties with lawyer Chris after their relationship “had become extremely difficult, with little communication.”

Reportedly, West is still confused whether he wants to settle things amicably or wants a legal brawl with the estranged wife, who is dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The Donda rapper will now be repped by attorney Samantha Spector. Ms Spector previously represented Nicole Young in her divorce from producer Dr. Dre.

In the Wednesday hearing of the divorce battle, the judge is set to decide upon Kim's request to be declared legally single. The mother-of-four will attend the hearing via video chat. The rapper is “highly unlikely” to attend.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” Kim earlier wrote on Instagram as a reaction to Kanye's constant social media swipes and her and Pete.

“It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she said.

