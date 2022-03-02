 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
By
Web Desk

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19
The Batman director Matt Reeves misses film premiere due to Covid 19

The Batman finally had its world premiere in New York on Tuesday, however, film director Matt Reeves could not attend the most anticipated premiere of the year due to COVID 19.

The whole cast of the super hero film was in attendance except for the director, who made a virtual appearance before the film screening.

“We were taking the film around and doing the press tour. Despite being double-vaccinated and boostered, I got COVID,” Reeves revealed via video call.

He expressed his sorrow for not being able to attend the evening, “The good news is that I’m healthy, I’m good. But I’m not with you. It’s a great heartbreak for me because this movie means so much to me.”

The Let Me In director went on saying, “It was a five-year journey for me and I’m really excited that we’re sharing it with you tonight.”

Reeves conveyed his gratitude, he added, “I want to thank, from the bottom of my heart, the incredible crew that we made this movie with. They are such incredible craftsmen, artists… [It’s] the best crew that we ever worked with. I know that so many of you are there tonight. I’m so sad that I’m not there with you,”

“I’d like to thank each and every one of you, name by name, though they informed me that this movie we made is quite long,” he concluded with a joke.

The Batman had its world premiere in the Lincoln center on Tuesday evening. The movie will theatrically release on 4th March 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz

Stepdad Jason Momoa shows up to ‘The Batman’ premiere to support Zoe Kravitz
Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration

Lindsay Lohan makes a striking comeback with secret Netflix collaboration
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol
BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday

BTS’ Suga promises ARMY to hold live session on his birthday
Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house

Ellen DeGeneres shells out THIS whopping amount to buy new house
Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency

Jonas Brothers announce upcoming five-night Las Vegas Residency
Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'

Adele warned Rich Paul romance could dump her career: 'She is going to upset fans'
Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘Pathaan’

Shah Rukh Khan announces release date of ‘Pathaan’
Blake Shelton recalls dad’s parenting examples as stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s kids

Blake Shelton recalls dad’s parenting examples as stepdad to Gwen Stefani’s kids
Kanye West fires third divorce attorney, 'unsure' rapper branded very 'difficult'

Kanye West fires third divorce attorney, 'unsure' rapper branded very 'difficult'

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz feel ‘intimidated’ about audience reaction to 'The Batman'
Kanye West confirms his romance with Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones

Kanye West confirms his romance with Kim Kardashian’s lookalike Chaney Jones

Latest

view all