Wednesday Mar 02 2022
How Kate Middleton, Prince William reacted when Wales woman broke royal protocol

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton visited Wales to mark St. David's Day on Tuesday, March 1.

The royal couple also shared adorable photos from their visit on official Instagram and Twitter handles.

They said, “It’s great to see the benefits first-hand that local businesses receive through their communities here in Wales this #StDavidsDay.

“Here at Abergavenny Market, produce comes from all across the local area - including the lovely family-run Pant Farm which we visited earlier today.

“The importance of community for local business is so vital as we met and heard from third, fourth and even fifth generations of family businesses welcoming customers,” they further said.

Later, talking to People, Wales woman Nicky Hurst opened up about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s reaction when she broke the royal protocol during their visit to Abergavenny market.

She said, “They are lovely. I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed."

As per the protocol, on presentation to a member of the royal family, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness," then "Sir" or "Ma'am."

