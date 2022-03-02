Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot

Actor Sean Penn was forced to walk miles towards the Ukraine-Poland border amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he continues filming a documentary about the crisis.

The 61-year-old Oscar winner took to Twitter to share a photo of himself rolling his luggage along a road packed with cars stuck in a bumper-to-bumper traffic jam as people attempt the flee Ukraine.

“Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road,” shared Penn.

“Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value,” he added.

Penn had earlier weighed in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Saturday, saying, “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn't relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind.”

The Office of the Ukrainian President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday, February 24, that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack,” the president’s office wrote on Facebook. “The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

He was also there in late November to work on the project, which is being produced by VICE Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.