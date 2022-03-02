 
Wednesday Mar 02 2022
'Shy' Prince Harry's slammed for 'desperately feeding off Meghan Markle: report

Wednesday Mar 02, 2022

Experts get candid about Prince Harry’s ‘out of place’ aura and apparent need to ‘feed off Meghan Markle’s confidence when faced with cameras in LA.

Psychologist and body-language expert Darren Stanton made issued this analysis.

In his interview with Express UK, he claimed, “Footage of Harry and Meghan during their recent appearance at the NAACP awards makes for interesting viewing.”

"Harry was not looking like his normal, relaxed self. Instead, his face was flushed and he displayed odd body language while up on stage.”

“Sometimes when people are anxious they will smile nervously or hold something, like a coffee cup. For reassurance. In this situation, Harry is gripping the award as a means of reassurance.”

"His facial muscles appear tense and he isn’t smiling. It suggests Harry was feeling uncomfortable but went ahead with the appearance in support of Meghan.”

“If you notice the angle of Harry’s body in relation to Meghan’s, he pretty much has his posture turned to the left so he is facing her.”

"This demonstration is known as matching and mirror and signifies that he and Meghan have a great rapport, but in this context, it can mean so much more.”

Before concluding he claimed, "We already know that the couple have an incredible connection, but Harry’s body position here is almost an unconscious way of him feeding off of Meghan’s confidence on stage."

Prince George to change schools because of Princess Charlotte

Reality star accused of fraud wants Kim Kardashian as her lawyer

Kelly Rizzo dishes on her grief after losing Bob Saget

Dax Shepard wouldn’t mind reconnecting with ex-Ashley Olsen for THIS reason

Julia Fox breaks silence on relationship with Kanye West

Sean Penn forced to walk miles to Ukraine-Poland border amid Russian invasion

'Euphoria' star Syndey Sweeny flashes mysterious bling, fans speculate engagement

Elon Musk sends promised Starlink shipment to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Tristan Thompson trolled with 'Khloe Kardashian' chants during NBA game

Hailey Bieber shares unseen childhood photos of Justin Bieber on his 28th birthday

Katy Perry on why she prefers ‘closer to home’ residencies to world tours

Katy Perry dives into the creation of ‘psychedelic’ Las Vegas Residency

