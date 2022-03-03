Volodymyr Zelenskyy journey from 'hit comedian' to 'war hero' laid bare

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, is playing the role of a wartime leader to a country, whose political freedom is under grave threat.



The Jewish leader, initially an actor and a comedian, has met his fate of protecting his nation's integrity.

A rare fact about the president surfaced notes that in 2006 he won Ukraine's version of Dancing With The Stars.

"So apparently Zelenskyy won the Ukrainian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and the tape is even better than whatever you're imagining," a Twitter user wrote, while sharing the video of Zelensky dancing.

In the line of recent war-time events, the father-of-two is often spotted addressing to his nation and people around the world under severe crisis. Despite threat to his life, Zelensky has shut down U.S. offer to evacuate him from the country.

"I need ammunition, not a ride," said the politician.

He continues to inspire millions of politicians around the world, as Russian troops continue to advance towards Ukraine's borders.

"He's been broadcasting himself, doing selfie takes from the middle of a war zone, reassuring his countrymen that he's there with them, that he's sharing their danger, that he's sharing their pain," says Paul Kolbe, a former CIA officer now the director of the Intelligence Project at the Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center. "And he's channeling their courage and helping to magnify it."

"This leadership in the face of grave personal anger," he adds, "is nothing short of stunning."

