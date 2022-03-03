 
entertainment
Miley Cyrus thanked Lizzo for lauding viral dance move in TED Talk

Lizzo recently recalled Miley Cyrus’ reaction to her TED Talk in which she mentioned the Party In The USA hit-maker’s 2013 VMAs performance.

The Truth Hurts singer appeared impressed with Cyrus as she revived the dance step which ‘was forgotten’ despite being deeply rooted in Black culture.

The Good as Hell song-maker recently got together with People for Women Changing the World issue as she revealed that the Hannah Montana alum thanked her after the famed talk.

"I mention Miley Cyrus in my TED Talk. And I'm very delicate with how I mention her because, at the end of the day, I didn't want to have any bias in the way I talked about how she brought twerking to mainstream," she spilled to the outlet.

“The messenger is kind of how this thing spread like it did — seeing her at the VMAs. And I saw her recently and she was like, 'I watched your TED Talk and I really loved it. Thank you for that’,” she revisited.

The 33-year-old singer also dished on coming from a proud black family while expressing, “I grew up in a family that was very proud of our Blackness.”

“They taught me at a very young age how America treats Black people. How it treats Black women. And I saw very quickly how we treat fat people," she noted.

