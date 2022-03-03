Billie Eilish breaks silence over downsides to amassing fame

Thursday Mar 03, 2022
Lyricist and songwriter Billie Eilish sheds some light into the realities of fame and the downsides that follow.
Eilish began her admission by telling V magazine, "My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother."
"I think it's a bit jarring for some people who grew up with me or haven't seen me in a long time. [They] come over to see us and see that it's exactly the same. It's as if you walked in here and it's 2003."
"There's no sign that a famous person exists within 200 feet of this area. I mean, it's really funny. I have to remind myself what my life actually is to the outside world, because I just forget sometimes.”
“My life really, honestly feels the same as it did when I was a child," she went on to tell the publication. "Except that I don't have any friends."
"I mean, besides the people that I work with, who are absolutely my friends — they're actually my best friends."