Thursday Mar 03 2022
Kris Jenner gives ‘special’ surprise to Khloé Kardashian by inviting Martha Stewart for lunch

Thursday Mar 03, 2022

Khloé Kardashian recently had a fan moment with the guest of a lifetime-and it all happened with the efforts of her mom, Kris Jenner!

On Wednesday, Khloé revealed that Jenner, 66, had surprised her by inviting Martha Stewart at her home in Southern California over for a mid-day meal.

Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the get-together.

“My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in the caption.

"Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She's ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell” Khloé wrote of the Martha Stewart Living mogul.

"She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain't no snitch. This is my kind of Queen All Hail."

In the pictures, Khloé stood beside Stewart and Jenner as they smiled for the camera together. Another shot showed the trio posing together on Jenner's staircase.

Meanwhile, Stewart, 80, also shared a photo on Instagram from the gathering, which was snapped outside Jenner's home. In the shot, Stewart wore a matching mauve sweater and leggings set with white sneakers and smiled beside Khloé, Jenner, and the other guests.

"A fun visit at @krisjenner home in California," Stewart captioned the pic, before tagging all the people pictured. "From left: @benlevine @daisytoye @krisjenner @khloekardashian me @dorianleighnyc @seenbysharkey."


