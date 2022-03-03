Kanye West wanted to ‘speed up’ divorce with Kim Kardashian: reports

Kanye West found it difficult to detach himself from estranged wife Kim Kardashian but he has finally made his mind up to get over and done with the spilt as soon as possible.

According to Hollywood Unlocked, the 44-year-old rapper asked his lawyer to speed up his divorce with the SKIMS founder so that he can focus on his kids.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” he told the outlet on Tuesday.

The court on Wednesday declared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum legally single post the socialite’s request in December.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over," the 41-year-old reality TV star expressed in a statement.

She also dished on West’ social media posts which caused ‘distress’ to the beauty mogul by unveiling private text messages and launching attacks on her beau Pete Davidson.