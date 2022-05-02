Royal fans react to Netflix statement on Meghan Markle series

After cutbacks across the company, Netflix has cancelled Archewell Productions' animated series, Pearl.

Still in its development stage, the Duchess Meghan and David Furnish produced show joins two other kids projects shelved by the streamer this week.

The series was created by Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions as part of their multi million dollars deal with the streaming giant.

Under the deal, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were to create scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming. Pearl was to be Archewell’s first animated series.



Hundreds of royal fans rejoiced after Netflix released a statement to drop Meghan's series.